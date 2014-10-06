NEW DELHI Oct 6 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
, the country's top car maker, on Monday launched its
first new sedan car in seven years, in a bid to break into a
segment where it has had little success previously.
Maruti will sell the new Ciaz car starting at 699,000
rupees($11,359) ex-showroom in New Delhi, the company said at a
launch event near the Indian capital.
With the Ciaz, Maruti will take a second stab at a segment
in which its SX4 sedan, launched in 2007, has faced tough
competition from rivals, including Honda Motor Co and
Hyundai Motor Co.
($1=61.5350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)