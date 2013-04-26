Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
NEW DELHI Maruti Suzuki India Ltd(MRTI.NS) has benefitted recently from a weaker Japanese yen, its outgoing chief executive officer said on Friday, adding that the currency exchange rate between the yen and the rupee continues to be volatile.
Maruti will continue with its plans to reduce its reliance on imports from Japan, Shinzo Nakanishi told reporters. Imports from Japan account for around 20 percent of its costs.
Maruti reported an 80 percent rise in net profit for the quarter to end-March.
(Reporting by Krishna Das; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.