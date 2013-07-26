India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) fail to hold on to earlier gains and are down 2.2 percent after analysts raised concerns about the carmaker's cautious outlook on car sales.
Although investors initially reacted positively to April-June results that showed a 49 percent rise in net profit, analysts warned Maruti Suzuki's cautious outlook on car demand could weigh on shares in the near-term.
A rise in discounts to push sales amid softening demand in diesel vehicles is also seen weighing on Maruti Suzuki shares, analysts add.
Company expects sales volumes to grow up to 5 percent in the current financial for domestic market.
(Reportibng by Abhishek Vishnoi)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.