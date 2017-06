A worker cleans a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car as he is being reflected on a car at the company's stock yard at Sanand in Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) were up 3.6 percent, its second day of gains, on hopes of a rebound in volumes and margins from the December quarter, dealers say.

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, expects sales to accelerate in the months ahead helped by new launches, after it posted a fifth-straight quarterly profit decline.

Jefferies says Maruti Suzuki's volumes and margins should rebound strongly in the October-December quarter, driven by higher volumes, better diesel vehicle sales, and lower discounts on petrol cars.