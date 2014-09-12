World stocks climb in light May Day trading; oil slips
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
Reuters Market Eye - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) gains 1.6 percent. The Business Standard newspaper quotes Maruti chairman saying auto maker expects double-digit sales growth this year.
"We will surely have a double-digit growth rate this year," Business Standard quotes Maruti's Chairman R.C. Bhargava as saying.
Bhargava also says sales have grown at an average of 16 percent in the past five months, as per the newspaper.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK Oil edged slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising crude output with Libya hitting its highest production since 2014 and increased U.S. drilling countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.