Reuters Market Eye - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) gains 1.6 percent. The Business Standard newspaper quotes Maruti chairman saying auto maker expects double-digit sales growth this year.

"We will surely have a double-digit growth rate this year," Business Standard quotes Maruti's Chairman R.C. Bhargava as saying.

Bhargava also says sales have grown at an average of 16 percent in the past five months, as per the newspaper.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)