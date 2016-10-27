Oct 27 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest-selling automaker, on Thursday posted a 60 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analyst estimates, helped by higher volumes and lower expenses.

Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said profit for July-September was 23.98 billion rupees ($359 million), from 14.97 billion rupees in the same period a year prior. (bit.ly/2ey6Hs1)

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 17.92 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total income from operations rose about 29 percent to 202.97 billion rupees. ($1 = 66.8499 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in BENGALURU)