Oct 27 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd,
India's biggest-selling automaker, on Thursday posted a 60
percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analyst
estimates, helped by higher volumes and lower expenses.
Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp,
said profit for July-September was 23.98 billion rupees ($359
million), from 14.97 billion rupees in the same period a year
prior. (bit.ly/2ey6Hs1)
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 17.92 billion
rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Total income from operations rose about 29 percent to 202.97
billion rupees.
($1 = 66.8499 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in BENGALURU)