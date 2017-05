MUMBAI, Jan 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in December: Dec 2015 Dec 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 1,19,149 1,09,791 8.5 DOMESTIC SALES 1,11,333 98,109 13.5 PASSENGER CARS 91,043 81,564 11.6 EXPORTS 7,816 11,682 -33.1 For source text on Eikon: NOTE: Maruti Suzuki is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)