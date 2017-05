(Repeats to additional subscribers) Aug 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in July: JULY 2015 JULY 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 121,712 101,380 20.1 DOMESTIC SALES 110,405 90,093 22.5 PASSENGER CARS 91,602 72,782 25.9 EXPORTS 11,307 11,287 0.2 NOTE:Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)