BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
MUMBAI Nov 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in October:
Oct 2014 Oct 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 103,973 105,087 -1.1 DOMESTIC SALES 97,069 96,062 1.0 PASSENGER VEHICLES 80,589 79,040 2.0 EXPORTS 6,904 9,025 -23.5 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M