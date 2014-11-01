MUMBAI Nov 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in October:

Oct 2014 Oct 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 103,973 105,087 -1.1 DOMESTIC SALES 97,069 96,062 1.0 PASSENGER VEHICLES 80,589 79,040 2.0 EXPORTS 6,904 9,025 -23.5 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Kim Coghill)