April 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in March: March 2015 March 2014 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 111,555 113,350 -1.6 DOMESTIC SALES 103,719 102,269 1.4 PASSENGER CARS 85,733 86,018 -0.3 EXPORTS 7,836 11,081 -29.3 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)