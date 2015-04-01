BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
April 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in March: March 2015 March 2014 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 111,555 113,350 -1.6 DOMESTIC SALES 103,719 102,269 1.4 PASSENGER CARS 85,733 86,018 -0.3 EXPORTS 7,836 11,081 -29.3 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago