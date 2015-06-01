June 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in May: May 2015 May 2014 Pct Change TOTAL SALES 114,825 100,925 13.8 DOMESTIC SALES 102,359 90,560 13.0 PASSENGER CARS 85,190 74,536 14.3 EXPORTS 12,466 10,365 20.3 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)