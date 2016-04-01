BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
April 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in March: March 2016 March 2015 Pct change TOTAL SALES 129,345 111,555 15.9 DOMESTIC SALES 118,895 103,719 14.6 PASSENGER CARS 92,105 85,733 7.4 EXPORTS 10,450 7,836 33.4 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Karachi, May 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $17 million to $15,896 million in the week ending May 12, compared to $15,913 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 12 Held by the State $15,895.9 $15,921.5 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,782.7 mln $4,979.0 mln -1.9 commercial