A worker cleans a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car as he is being reflected on a car at the company's stock yard at Sanand in Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) shares gain 0.75 percent on bets a steep depreciation in the yen will boost earnings by reducing the costs of imports from Japan.

Since hitting a low of 1.3838 on July 25, the INR/JPY has risen to the current level of 1.5314.

Traders also cite a report in The Economic Times that Maruti Suzuki is looking to enter the small pick-up truck segment.

A spokesman for Maruti Suzuki declines to comment on the company's future product plans when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)