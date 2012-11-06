A worker cleans a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car as he is being reflected on a car at the company's stock yard at Sanand in Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) fall 1.6 percent after The Economic Times reports workers are planning a hunger strike and other peaceful protests to force the management to take back the 548 employees sacked after the deadly violence in July that hit production.

Maruti Suzuki hit by protest fears at Manesar plant

The workers are being organised by former union Maruti Suzuki Workers Union, Economic Times reports, citing a union official.

MSWU is no longer operational after instigating the July violence, according to the report.

A Maruti official confirms to Reuters that former workers were protesting, which would have no impact on production.