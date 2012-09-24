The brand name of Maruti Suzuki is pictured on a Swift car at the company's stock yard in Ahmedabad April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 4.24 percent on Monday on hopes for increased sales from the launch of a new Alto 800 model in mid-October, during the festival season.

The new version of the hatchback, which has been India's biggest-selling car for the past eight years, is looking like it could be a big hit, dealers say.

The car is expected to carry a price tag of around 270,000 rupees after taxes and fees, says Deepak Jain, an auto analyst at Sharekhan Institution.

The new Alto will be 15 percent more fuel efficient than its predecessor, a company spokesman says.

Maruti Suzuki shares ended up 3.27 percent.