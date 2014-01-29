A worker cleans a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car as he is being reflected on a car at the company's stock yard at Sanand in Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) jumped nearly 7 percent on Tuesday, after dropping 8 percent yesterday due to concerns about Suzuki Motor's (7269.T) plans to invest $488 million to build a car plant in Gujarat.

Investors worried as the plant would be wholly owned by Suzuki and would sell cars to Maruti Suzuki at a price that will include production costs plus enough cash to cover further capital expenditure requirements.

Brokerage Jefferies kept its "hold" rating on the stock, calling details of the arrangement unclear but noting that the downside was limited.

"We are unable to reconcile our calculation with management's contention that there will be no hit to Maruti's margins," Jefferies said in the report.

Macquarie upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "neutral", citing December-quarter earnings beating estimates and an exaggerated fall in the share price on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)