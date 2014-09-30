(Adds details on recall, background)

Sept 30 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest carmaker, said on Tuesday it would voluntarily recall 69,555 diesel cars due to a faulty wiring harness, making this the company's third recall in less than a year.

In April, Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , said it recalled more than 103,000 vehicles to replace faulty fuel caps and in November recalled 1,492 cars to inspect the steering column.

While India does not have a standard recall code, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, an industry body, introduced a voluntary recall code in 2012 which directs car makers to inform customers about any issues that would compromise their safety and fix it free of cost.

Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co have recalled vehicles in India over the last couple of years.

Maruti said on Tuesday it would recall 55,938 units of its Dzire compact sedan and 12,486 units of its Swift and 1,131 units of the Ritz hatchbacks manufactured between March 8, 2010 and Aug. 11, 2013 to inspect and repair wiring harness fitments.

No other models have been affected, it said in a statement.

Maruti said its dealers would get in touch with owners of the affected vehicles, and if needed would fix the problem for free.