Sept 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in August: August 2014 August 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 110,776 87,323 26.9 DOMESTIC SALES 98,304 76,018 29.3 PASSENGER CARS 82,823 63,499 30.4 EXPORTS 12,472 11,305 10.3 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)