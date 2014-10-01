Oct 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept 2014 Sept 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 109,742 104,964 4.6 DOMESTIC SALES 99,290 90,399 9.8 PASSENGER VEHICLES 81,447 78,975 3.1 EXPORTS 10,452 14,565 -28.2 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)