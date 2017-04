Keys hang from the door of a Maruti Suzuki Swift car at its stockyard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) fell as much as 3.6 percent on Monday after the carmaker said sales declined 14.4 percent in May compared to a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), said on Saturday domestic sales declined 13 percent in May, while exports fell 27.1 percent.

Maruti Suzuki shares were down 3.3 percent at 0358 GMT.

