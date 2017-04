MUMBAI, June 3 Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell as much as 3.6 percent on Monday after the carmaker said sales declined 14.4 percent in May compared to a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , said on Saturday domestic sales declined 13 percent in May, while exports fell 27.1 percent.

Maruti Suzuki shares were down 3.3 percent at 0358 GMT.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)