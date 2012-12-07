A worker cleans a parked car at the Maruti Suzuki's stockyard on the outskirts of Jammu October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) gain 3.4 percent on media reports of price hike in January.

Among other auto gainers, Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) rises 2.1 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) gains 2.1 percent.

Dealers say January may see a lot of auto manufactures going for price hike after December inventory gets sold off.

General Motors Co's Indian unit said on Thursday it will increase car prices in the country by 1-3 percent from January due to high input costs and currency fluctuation.