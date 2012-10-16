US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 16 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will begin exports of its new Alto 800 entry-level car from January 2013, the carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.
Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, launched a revamped version of the world's biggest-selling small car on Tuesday as it tries to fend off rising competition in India's entry-level car market.
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)