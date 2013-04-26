UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
NEW DELHI, April 26 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has benefitted recently from a weaker Japanese yen, its outgoing chief executive officer said on Friday, adding that the currency exchange rate between the yen and the rupee continues to be volatile.
Maruti will continue with its plans to reduce its reliance on imports from Japan, Shinzo Nakanishi told reporters. Imports from Japan account for around 20 percent of its costs.
Maruti reported an 80 percent rise in net profit for the quarter to end-March. (Reporting by Krishna Das; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.