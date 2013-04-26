UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
MUMBAI, April 26 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India's biggest carmaker by sales, reported a 79.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by strong sales of its Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle that offset a slump in compact cars.
Also benefiting from a sharp decline in the value of the yen as imports from Japan count for 20 percent of its costs, Maruti beat market estimates with profit of 11.48 billion rupees ($212 million) for the January-March period, excluding the impact of a merger with its engine production unit.
Analysts on average had expected profit of 7.22 billion rupees, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net sales for Maruti, which is controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, rose 9.4 percent to 125.7 billion rupees.
MPVs and sports-utility vehicles were the only segments to see sales soar last year, helped by a trend towards more bulky cars for India's often poorly maintained and traffic-clogged roads, and generous government subsidies on diesel, the segments' primary fuel. ($1 = 54.1900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.