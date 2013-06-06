A worker cleans a parked car at the Maruti Suzuki's stockyard on the outskirts of Jammu October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI Maruti Suzuki India(MRTI.NS), the country's biggest carmaker by sales, said it would shut production for a day at both of its plants on Friday to adjust inventory levels in response to falling sales.

The company, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp(7269.T), has been producing about 5,000 vehicles per day on average at the two plants, located in Manesar and Gurgaon.

The one-day unscheduled shutdown comes ahead of a planned maintenance shutdown between June 17 and June 22. The plants also have a scheduled holiday on Saturday.

Domestic sales at Maruti Suzuki fell 13 percent in May, with the Indian car market battling its worst slump in 12 years, hurt by high interest rates, rising fuel prices and prolonged economic gloom.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)