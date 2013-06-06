BRIEF-Titan Company says consumer sentiment, demand scenario recovered by beginning of Q4 FY 16-17
* Consumer sentiment, demand scenario recovered (post demonetization) by beginning of Q4 FY 16-17; sales were good for all divisions
MUMBAI, June 6 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , the country's biggest carmaker by sales, said it would shut production for a day at both of its plants on Friday to adjust inventory levels in response to falling sales.
The company, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , has been producing about 5,000 vehicles per day on average at the two plants, located in Manesar and Gurgaon in northern India.
The one-day unscheduled shutdown comes ahead of a planned maintenance shutdown between June 17 and June 22. The plants also have a scheduled holiday on Saturday.
Domestic sales at Maruti Suzuki fell 13 percent in May, with the Indian car market battling its worst slump in 12 years, hurt by high interest rates, rising fuel prices and prolonged economic gloom. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says sold 609,951 two-wheeler units in march 2017 versus 606,542 units last year
* Says March total sales of 256,341 vehicles versus 232,517 vehicles last year