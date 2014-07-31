KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
NEW DELHI, July 31 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India's biggest carmaker, reported a 21 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, as early signs of an economic revival boosted sales.
Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said profit for the April-June quarter was 7.62 billion Indian rupees ($126.14 million), up from 6.32 billion rupees in the same year-ago period. Net sales rose about 11 percent to 110.74 billion rupees.
Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 7.35 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (1 US dollar = 60.4100 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.