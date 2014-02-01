Indian shares end at record closing highs
April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
MUMBAI Feb 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in January:
Jan 2014 Jan 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 102,416 114,205 -10.3 DOMESTIC SALES 96,569 103,026 -6.3 PASSENGER CARS 82,461 88,557 -6.9 EXPORTS 5,847 11,179 -47.7 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
April 26 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 10.25 billion rupees ($159.96 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees