MUMBAI, March 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in February: Feb 2014 Feb 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 109,104 109,567 -0.4 DOMESTIC SALES 99,758 97,955 1.8 PASSENGER CARS 84,595 83,865 0.9 EXPORTS 9,346 11,612 -19.5 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)