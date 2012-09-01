Sept 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in Aug: Aug 2012 Aug 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 54,154 91,442 -40.8 DOMESTIC SALES 50,129 77,086 -35.0 PASSENGER VEHICLES 31,653 63,296 -50.0 EXPORTS 4,025 14,356 -72.0 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest car maker and also makes commercial vehicles. The carmaker lost $250 million worth of production during July and August due a shutdown at its Manesar factory. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)