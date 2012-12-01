Dec 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in November: Nov 2012 Nov 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 103,200 91,772 12.5 DOMESTIC SALES 90,882 82,870 9.7 PASSENGER CARS 74,793 73,078 2.3 EXPORTS 12,318 8,902 38.4 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest carmaker and also makes commercial vehicles. The carmaker suffered supply delays in September 2011 on strikes at its Manesar plant that affected its sales volume in October 2011. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Keiron Henderson)