UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
(Repeats to attach to corrected alert) March 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in February: Feb 2013 Feb 2012 pct chg TOTAL SALES 109,567 118,949 -7.9 DOMESTIC SALES 97,955 107,653 -9.0 PASSENGER CARS 83,865 94,118 -10.9 EXPORTS 11,612 11,296 2.8 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker and also makes commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Henry Foy in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.