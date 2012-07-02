BRIEF-Goa Carbon seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3 rupees/shr
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 2 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2012 June 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 96,597 80,298 20.3 DOMESTIC SALES 83,531 70,020 19.3 PASSENGER VEHICLES 70,977 57,653 23.1 EXPORTS 13,066 10,278 27.1 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest car maker and also makes commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Henry Foy in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.