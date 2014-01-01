BRIEF-S H Kelkar and Co acquires Fragrance Encapsulation Technology
* S H Kelkar and Company - acquisition of Fragrance Encapsulation Technology from Tanishka Fragrance Encapsulation Technologies LLP.
Jan 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in December: Dec 2013 Dec 2012 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 90,924 95,145 -4.4 DOMESTIC SALES 86,613 82,073 5.5 PASSENGER CARS 73,155 68,729 6.4 EXPORTS 4,311 13,072 -67.0 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)
* S H Kelkar and Company - acquisition of Fragrance Encapsulation Technology from Tanishka Fragrance Encapsulation Technologies LLP.
* Got letter from nhai on achievement of financial closure for project 'four laning / two laning with paved shoulders in Rajasthan