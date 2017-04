A sales executive speaks on his mobile phone as he stands in between Maruti Suzuki cars inside a showroom in New Delhi April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Traffic moves along a busy road in front of the Maruti Suzuki corporate office building in New Delhi July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd(MRTI.NS) ended with gains of 8 percent on Tuesday after India's biggest car maker reported July-September net profit tripled from a year earlier, beating estimates.

Net profit was 6.7 billion rupees compared with the mean estimate of 5.52 billion rupees by 12 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

