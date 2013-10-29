MUMBAI Oct 29 Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 5.1 percent in pre-open trading on Tuesday after India's biggest carmaker reported July-September net profit tripled from a year earlier, beating estimates.

Net profit was 6.7 billion rupees ($109 million) compared with the mean estimate of 5.52 billion rupees by 12 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)