MUMBAI Feb 28 Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
fell as much as 5.5 percent on Friday, after the
carmaker sought to allay investor concerns over its plan to
source cars from a plant to be built by its parent Suzuki Motor
in western Gujarat state.
A group of heavyweight fund managers holding nearly 4
percent of Maruti's stock had urged it to re-think the plan in a
Feb. 13 letter to the company's chairman, saying minority
shareholders would be better off if Maruti made the cars itself.
Maruti, India's top carmaker, in a statement late Wednesday
provided details on pricing and funding of capacity expansion in
the proposed contract manufacturing arrangement with Suzuki,
which owns 56 percent of Maruti.
Maruti shares were down 5 percent at 1,581 rupees by 0652
GMT. Some analysts said the statement fell short of adequately
justifying the move, which departs from Maruti's practice of
making cars at its own plants in India.
Indian stock markets were shut on Thursday.
The Indian carmaker said if the contract manufacturing deal
is not extended after it expires, Suzuki Gujarat's assets would
be transferred to Maruti at a value to be independently
determined.
"It is clear there is no systemic efficiency gain due to
this deal - thus any value accretion to Suzuki on such a
transfer is at Maruti's expense," Jefferies said in a research
note.
Maruti has said it would buy the cars from the Gujarat plant
at a price that would include only the cost of production and
additional capital expenditure needs of the plant.
Maruti will also produce cars at its existing plants in
Manesar and Gurgaon in north India that together have a
capacity of 1.5 million vehicles per year.
