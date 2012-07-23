MUMBAI, July 23 Shares in Maruti Suzuki fell more than 4 percent after the chairman of the auto maker said over the weekend the Manesar factory hit by a deadly riot is not yet ready to reopen.

Maruti Suzuki's R.C. Bhargava also said it was impossible to import extra vehicles or shift lost production to another plant.

Its Manesar plant in northern India was hit by a violent clash between works and management last week. (Reporting by Rafael Nam)