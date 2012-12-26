Dec 26 A federal jury on Wednesday ordered
Marvell Technology Group Ltd to pay $1.17 billion in
damages in a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Carnegie
Mellon University, court records show.
Marvell was accused of infringing patents for technology to
increase the accuracy with which hard disk drive circuits read
data from high-speed magnetic disks, lawyers for
Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Mellon said.
The damages award was detailed in a verdict form made public
in U.S. district court in Pittsburgh.
The verdict included a finding that the infringement was
willful, which could let the trial judge award triple damages,
Carnegie Mellon lawyers said.
Marvell could not immediately be reached for comment. Its
shares fell after the verdict was announced, and in afternoon
trading were down 60 cents, or 7.3 percent, at $7.65 on the
Nasdaq.