Jan 15 Marvell Technology Group Ltd on
Wednesday said it is not in talks with KKR & Co on a
major transaction such as a buyout, a little over two weeks
after the private equity firm reported a 6.8 percent stake.
The chipmaker made the disclosure in a filing with the U.S.
District Court in Pittsburgh, where it is defending against a
lawsuit by Carnegie Mellon University alleging patent
infringement in connection with computer disk drives.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer rejected
Marvell's bid to cut $620 million from a $1.17 billion jury
verdict against the company.
Marvell, in its filing, rejected what it called Carnegie
Mellon's concern that the KKR investment might herald
"extraordinary corporate transactions" that could threaten the
university's ability to collect a final judgment.
"In fact, Marvell has no present plans for an extraordinary
corporate transaction (e.g., buyout, merger, reorganization or
liquidation) and has not been in negotiations with KKR
concerning such a transaction," it said.
"If anything," it added, "KKR's recent vote of confidence,
expressed by increasing its investment in Marvell, only provides
further testament to Marvell's financial strength."
Marvell said it is in talks to obtain a bond it will need to
post while it appeals a final judgment once it is entered.
When KKR disclosed its increased stake in Marvell on Dec.
30, it said it "may engage" in talks with the Hamilton,
Bermuda-based company on big transactions. {ID:nL3N0K92IJ]
Marvell shares rose 4.5 percent the next day to $14.38. They
have since risen another 7.9 percent, despite closing down 29
cents at $15.52 on Wednesday.
The case is Carnegie Mellon University v. Marvell Technology
Group Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of
Pennsylvania, No. 09-00290.