NEW YORK Dec 27 As Marvell Technology Group Ltd
embarks on a legal process to void a $1.17 billion
damages verdict in a patent dispute with Carnegie Mellon
University, it has some reasons to be optimistic.
The verdict was delivered on Wednesday by a jury in
Pittsburgh, which found that Marvell had infringed two patents
owned by Carnegie Mellon related to how accurately hard-drive
circuits read data from high-speed magnetic disks.
On Thursday, Marvell said that it would seek to overturn the
verdict through post-trial motions at the district court.
Marvell also said that, if necessary, it would appeal to the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. That court, which
oversees appeals in patent infringement cases, has proven
willing to throw out large verdicts in the recent past.
Brian Love, a professor at Santa Clara University School of
Law who specializes in patent law, said damages awards are
reversed about 20 percent of the time on appeal. Further, he
said, "the larger a damages award is, the more susceptible it is
to attack." The award is one of the largest by a U.S. jury in a
patent infringement case.
Other large verdicts have not held up on appeal. In February
2011, Abbott Laboratories, for example, succeeded in
overturning a $1.67 billion verdict against it in a patent
infringement verdict won by a Johnson & Johnson unit.
That verdict, the largest ever by a jury in U.S. patent
infringement litigation, was delivered in 2009 by a jury in
Texas which found that Abbott's arthritis drug Humira had
infringed the Johnson & Johnson unit's patent. But the Federal
Circuit ruled that the patents at issue were invalid and thus
could not be infringed.
Microsoft Corp has also successfully cut down big
patent infringement verdicts delivered against it. In 2007, it
was hit with a $1.52 billion verdict in a case brought by
Alcatel-Lucent SA over patents related to digital
music technology.
But, after post-trial motions, the judge who oversaw the
case set aside the verdict, finding that Microsoft's Windows
Media Player did not infringe the patents held by
Alcatel-Lucent. The Federal Circuit affirmed his decision.
It's unclear which issues Marvell will raise in its
post-trial motions and appeals. In a statement on Thursday the
company said it did not infringe Carnegie Mellon's patents and
that those patents could not have practically been used in its
products.
Legal experts said Marvell's lawyers could attack the jury's
damages calculation. Love of Santa Clara Law noted that the
award exceeds Marvell's annual profits and is more than one
quarter of the company's market capitalization.
"The law of patent damages is fuzzy, and leaves parties
leeway to argue for damages amounts that differ drastically,
often by 100-fold and sometimes much more," he said.
Because it received precisely what it requested, an amount
calculated by an outside expert based on assumptions that could
later be questioned, this award may be in "greater jeopardy than
usual," Love said.
Marvell may contest the jury's finding that it willfully
infringed the patents, which allows Judge Nora Barry Fischer to
treble the damages owed to Carnegie Mellon.
In a decision issued in June, the Federal Circuit gave
judges discretion in determining whether infringement was
willful. Before that decision, willfulness was often left
entirely up to juries.
"Typically that is a focal point of post-trial motions,"
said Donald Dunner, a patent attorney who is not involved in the
case.
Marvell may also renew arguments it made in a motion seeking
a mistrial earlier this month based on allegedly improper
arguments made by Carnegie Mellon's lawyers during closing
arguments. Judge Fischer denied the motion, but said she would
consider it at the conclusion of the trial "in light of the
entire record, argument, and legal authority."