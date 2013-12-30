Dec 30 Private equity firm KKR & Co LLP
has reported a 6.8 percent stake in chipmaker Marvell Technology
Group Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.
Marvell's shares rose about 5 percent in extended trading
after closing at $13.76 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
KKR also said the firm may engage in discussions with the
board and the company's management that may include a merger or
reorganization of the business.
Marvell, which sells chips to flash drive and mobile and
wireless device makers, in November forecast fourth-quarter
revenue above analysts' estimates.
About 47 percent of Marvell's revenue last year came from
storage customers such as Western Digital Corp and
Seagate Technology, for whom it makes chips used for
reading and writing data on hard-disk and flash drives.