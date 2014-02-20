Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
Feb 20 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd reported a 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand from hard-disk and flash-drives makers.
Marvell's net income rose to $106.6 million, or 21 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 1 from $50.2 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $931.7 million from $775.3 million.
Marvell's chips are used to write data on hard-disk drives and helps store more data on a smaller surface.
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched its version of GlaxoSmithKline's asthma inhaler Advair on Thursday and, in an unusual move, also introduced the authorized generic of its own drug.