Aug 16 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd's
second-quarter results missed estimates on sputtering
PC sales and market share losses at its mobile chips business,
sending its shares down 8 percent in extended trade.
Profit for the second quarter fell to $93 million, or 16
cents a share, from $192 million, or 31 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time charges, it earned 24 cents a share.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $816 million.
Analysts were looking for a profit of 26 cents a share on
revenue of $852 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its shares closed up 3 percent at $12.28 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.