April 5 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said Chief Executive Officer Sehat Sutardja and President Weili Dai are stepping down, effective immediately.

Indonesia-born Sutardja co-founded the chipmaker in 1995, along with his wife Dai and brother Pantas.

Marvell said in March an investigation pointed out that there was "significant pressure" from the management on sales teams to meet revenue targets.

The company said on Tuesday it had formed an interim office of the chief executive for day-to-day operations. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)