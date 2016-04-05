UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said Chief Executive Officer Sehat Sutardja and President Weili Dai are stepping down, effective immediately.
Indonesia-born Sutardja co-founded the chipmaker in 1995, along with his wife Dai and brother Pantas.
Marvell said in March an investigation pointed out that there was "significant pressure" from the management on sales teams to meet revenue targets.
The company said on Tuesday it had formed an interim office of the chief executive for day-to-day operations. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.