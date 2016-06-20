BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
June 20 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said on Monday that Matthew Murphy would be its chief executive and president, effective July 11.
Murphy previously worked at Maxim Integrated Products Inc , where he spent the past 22 years in various roles, Marvell said.
Marvell Chief Executive Sehat Sutardja and President Weili Dai stepped down in April, a month after an audit-committee probe found that top management had put significant pressure on sales teams to meet targets. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.