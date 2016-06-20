June 20 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said on Monday that Matthew Murphy would be its chief executive and president, effective July 11.

Murphy previously worked at Maxim Integrated Products Inc , where he spent the past 22 years in various roles, Marvell said.

Marvell Chief Executive Sehat Sutardja and President Weili Dai stepped down in April, a month after an audit-committee probe found that top management had put significant pressure on sales teams to meet targets.