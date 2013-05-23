May 23 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd reported first-quarter results above analysts' estimates on higher demand for its storage chips, sending the company's shares up 8 percent in extended trading.

Marvell's net income fell to $53 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter from $95 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $734 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $721.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Marvell, which makes chips that are used for reading and writing data on hard-disk drives, were trading at $12.16 after markets closed.