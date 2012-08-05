Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON India's five-time world champion Mary Kom beat Poland's Karolina Michalczuk 19-14 in an Olympic women's boxing flyweight last 16 bout on Sunday.
After winning a bout as fearsome as any of the men's fights over the first eight days, Kom, one of the pioneers of women's boxing, was close to tears as her victory was announced, hugging Michalczuk as the pair left the ring.
Kom, the face of the long campaign to get women's boxing into the Olympics, was unable to hold back the tears after the fight, wiping them away as she told reporters of her long battle to get to this moment.
"I have been boxing for 12 years, I have been trying to play in the Olympic Games," mother-of-two Kom said.
"Today is very emotional, today is my twins' birthday, their fifth birthday, and I can't celebrate their birthday but I am fighting in the ring and winning, that will be a gift for them.
Results Table
Chungneijang Mery Hmangte (India) beat Karolina Michalczuk (Poland) 19-14
Stoyka Petrova (Bulgaria) beat Siona Fernandes (New Zealand) 23-11
Karlha Magliocco (Venezuela) beat Erica Matos (Brazil) 15-14
Elena Savelyeva (Russia) beat Kim Hye Song (North Korea) 12-9
BIRMINGHAM Pakistan edged South Africa by 19 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method on Wednesday to keep alive their Champions Trophy hopes as rain continued to play havoc with the tournament.