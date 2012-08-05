India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (R) falls to the canvas during her fight with Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (L) fights against Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Poland's Karolina Michalczuk fights against India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte during their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (R) takes a punch by Poland's Karolina Michalczuk (L) in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (L) fights against Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (L) reacts after she defeated Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (L) fights against Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON India's five-time world champion Mary Kom beat Poland's Karolina Michalczuk 19-14 in an Olympic women's boxing flyweight last 16 bout on Sunday.

After winning a bout as fearsome as any of the men's fights over the first eight days, Kom, one of the pioneers of women's boxing, was close to tears as her victory was announced, hugging Michalczuk as the pair left the ring.

Kom, the face of the long campaign to get women's boxing into the Olympics, was unable to hold back the tears after the fight, wiping them away as she told reporters of her long battle to get to this moment.

"I have been boxing for 12 years, I have been trying to play in the Olympic Games," mother-of-two Kom said.

"Today is very emotional, today is my twins' birthday, their fifth birthday, and I can't celebrate their birthday but I am fighting in the ring and winning, that will be a gift for them.

Results Table

Chungneijang Mery Hmangte (India) beat Karolina Michalczuk (Poland) 19-14

Stoyka Petrova (Bulgaria) beat Siona Fernandes (New Zealand) 23-11

Karlha Magliocco (Venezuela) beat Erica Matos (Brazil) 15-14

Elena Savelyeva (Russia) beat Kim Hye Song (North Korea) 12-9