BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
Feb 27 The Maryland Health & Higher Educational Facilities Authority is planning to sell for The University of Maryland Medical System $356.6 million of revenue bonds on March 6, said a market source on Wednesday.
The sale consists of $241.7 million of tax-exempt and $114.9 million of taxable bonds, according to the preliminary official statement. JP Morgan Securities is the lead manager on the sale.
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showed regional economic activity grew at a modest or moderate pace across the country, supporting the view the Fed would raise rates in two weeks.